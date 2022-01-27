, , Square, ,
() 25 BUSINESS WIRE Square, , , (Early Access Programme). , , Square .
» Square , , «, — (Miguel Gil), Hop Hop Hurrah, , Square . — » POS- , . , Square, , , «.
Square Block, Inc. , 2009 — -. Square , , 2022 . Square , 2017 . Square , 99% , , , . Square .
» Square , — , , «, — (Alyssa Henry), Square. — » , «.
(Xiana Méndez), , : » — . , , , . , , , . Square !».
, , Square -: -, -, , , , , .
Square :
— POS , : Square (POS) , POS-, . , , , .
Square Point of Sale , , . , Square Point of Sale , .
— Square for Restaurants POS- Square , .
— Square Appointments POS , , . , , -, , .
— Square Register, Square Terminal Square Reader , . , Square, : Square Register 299 ( 599), Square Terminal 99 ( 165), Square Reader ( 19) Square Shop.
— —: , , Square .
Square Online Square, POS- Square. Square Online : » » QR-, , — . Square Online ( , ), .
Online Checkout (-) .
Virtual Terminal ( ), .
Square Invoices ( ) — .
E-Gift ( ), , .
— : Square «» , , . :
Team Management ( ), .
Kitchen Display System (Square KDS), , .
App Marketplace : Square , PrestaShop, WooCommerce, Wix Ecwid, Quaderno CommerceSync , Deliverect.
API, : API SDK , .
, 2021 -, , , , , , . , Square, Pastelería Tallón,ValentineHop Hop Hurrah.
» Square , «, — (Jason Lalor), Square . — » , , , «.
Square . Square, https://squareup.com/es/es.
* . .
Square
Square . Square , , , , , , . Square, . Square Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), , . www.squareup.com.
Squareup International Limited, Square, , .
