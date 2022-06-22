, , , . — 440 .
. , 2013 2021 1 500 (500%). ; , 300-500 .
, . (GST), , . .
; 11% ; , . . . , , , , , .
, , , , , . , , , .
, , . , , , . good delivery Standards (2020), , . (R-GMS) ; , — , .
, , , — . , , . , 5% , , , . , , .
, doré , . , 2013 , .3 13 2013 31 2016 10% 1%-2% , . 2016 (EFZ) (DTA) 8,75% 9,35% , 10%, 0,65% 1,25% . , 2014 EFZ, ( 1).
(GST), 1 2017 , , , , EFZ , , DTA (9,35%). 10% GST 0,65%. ; — . , 2021 (10,09%) (10,75%) 0,66% ( 1).
1: /
, .
, 2013 33 2021 . 1 800 300 2013 . 50 ( 1).
1: 50
— , , , 300-500 . , , ( ) , .
: 50 2013 276 2018 . 2020 159 , — COVID-19. 2021 220 ( 2). 7% 2013 22% 2021 .
2: 2021
() (%)
: , ;
, GST , EFZ, . , 0,2% 2016 DTA EFZ.
. EFZ , , , . , , , (BIS) (NABL), . , , — , , ( 3). . , , , , , , 2016 COVID-19 2020 .
3:
National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) /
, . , — . , ( MMTC Diamond India Pvt Ltd) . , , . .
(MMTC-PAMP, , ) , , . . , , .
, , , . , , / , / . Metals Focus , 80% 85% (100 ), 100 .13 , 100 , .
2 , 5 , 8 , 10 , 50 100 , 5 10 60% . 2% 8% . , , , — , , , Google Pay Paytm. -, 5% .16 80% 85% — . — , 90%.
, , , . , , . , — , .
(good delivery Standards )
. , . , , . 5 , , . , . , , , , .
(IGDS — good delivery Standards )
2020 (LBMA) 99,5%, . , 2020 , Atmanirbhar Bharat , (BIS) (IGDS). , , , ( 1).
BIS / . (National Stock Exchange — NSE), (Bombay Stock Exchange — BSE) Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) , . , :
- Gujarat Gold Centre Pvt Ltd: NSE
- Gujarat Gold Centre Pvt Ltd: NSE
- Kundan Care: NSE, MCX
- M D Overseas: NSE, BSE and MCX
- Augmont: NSE, BSE, MCX
- Parker Precious Metals: BSE
- Sovereign Metals Ltd: BSE
, , , , — , . , , IGDS, .
IGDS, , , , . , . , , . : 2015 , , 70% 75% ; 2021 60-65%.
, , , , . , — , , — , , 2020 .
(R-GMS) IGDS
2021 , . (R-GMS) , IGDS.21 R-GMS (GML) (IGDS). ( ). R-GMS (CPTC). , .
IGDS GML — — , . . , .
, 40% 2017 (348 ). 24% 2021 (240 ), 2020 , 70 ( 4). , , . , .
R-GMS , . , GML. R-GMS (SCB) , BIS , . , ( ), .
, , .
4:
: , Metals Focus,
, , , BIS LMBA. , , , , , . , , 20% , , — 35-40%.24
, 11% ( 5). , , . , , , 2012-2014 . , , .
5: 11%
: ,
* , .
(RT) .
, , , 3-5% , . , 22- , , , . — , 5-10% , . Metals Focus , , , 90%, — 85%, — 86% 89%. , . , , .
( 1), . , MMTC-PAMP Muthoot, .
: , . Metals Focus . , , , . , , . Metals Focus , .
, 85% .27 , , , . / , . , , 36 . , . / , , .
, , ; Metals Focus, 10% 12% . , , . Metals Focus , , , .
, , , , . 5% . , . , .
— . , , .
, — . , MMTC-PAMP, . , , , , . , (, ) , — — , ; , , , MMTC-PAMP, .
LBMA , , MMTC-PAMP . , MMTC-PAMP, , — .
, , MMTC-PAMP . , , , XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence Technology), . . , , .
, , , . .
, , , , . , , — .
, , ( 2). 8% . , . , , , , , .
Metals Focus , , , , , COVID-19 . , , , , . (NBFC), .
2: ()
: Metals Focus,
, , , 1% 0,6%. , 0,3% 0,6% . , 1% 0,1%.29
, — — , , . , , , , 10 -. , . , , .
, , .
, . :
. . , , , . , , , .
. , . , . , , , . , , , .
GST . GST 3%, , . GST , , .
. , , , . , NBFC , , . .
, , GMS, , , . , Metals Focus , , ; , .
