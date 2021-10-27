— Alphabet, Microsoft Twitter, «». , «» 4,89%, Alphabet Microsoft 18:55 5,13% 3,98% . Twitter, 9,47%.
Finam.ru , , , , .
Alphabet
Alphabet , 1,7 $11,247 , $27,99 $16,4 , $23,73. , , 1,4 $65,118 , 1,4 , $53,13 .
Alphabet Google . , , .
Google, , $37,9 , 44% . YouTube 43%, $7,21 .
, IAB, 2022 8%. , — $165,5 . , 2020 — 12,2% / $139,8 .
, «» , , — .
, Alphabet : 43,2% (/) $53,1 . » 81,6%. , $24 , Google Cloud . 4 1 2022 . 9 : 2 $55,4 «, — .
, , Alphabet. » , , , , . 5 . P/E, P/S, EV/EBITDA, EV/S , . , «, — Finam.ru.
Microsoft
Microsoft . , 30 , 47,6% / $20,505 . $2,71 $1,82 , 22% / — $45,317 . , $2,08 $44 .
Microsoft $20,2 , 27% /. , Non-GAAP $17,2 (+24% /).
— $50-51 , – $20-21 , – 40-41%.
, «», Microsoft , . , Microsoft $354,31 2022 , 14,3%- .
«»
«» 57% / 91,305 . , 2021 340-350 . — , , , , , iOS.
, «.» 3 3,908 , 21,761 .
, «», «» 9 68% 245 . » — (253 .) , «» -. 340 ., » «. «» – -. (GMV) .
( – 42 . ) , .
, «», «, — Finam.ru.
, , , 6 . .
, «» , , «» . » , -. «» , . «», , , . – , , «, — .
Twitter, , 37%- , — Apple. 30 41% / $1,14 , $1,28 . . , , ( MoPub) $1,5-1,6 .
$536,8 $28,7 . $0,67 $0,04 . , $766 .
, «», . «Twitter , — , .
Twitter 4 . $1,5-1,6 , – $130-180 . , Apple iOS 15, , , Twitter . Snapchat Facebook Apple . , Twitter . 2023 $7,5 – 2 , 2020 . Alphabet, . Twitter » «, , , «, — .
, » » , , Twitter , — Apple, , 85% Apple.
» Twitter , «, — .
, «», , TMT-. , , , (TMT) , , , , , 5% , . » , , , , , . , 2021 8,4%, 8,6%.
, , , 5G . 5G . (BigData) , , , , «, — .
, » «, , Microsoft, Alphabet «» .
» , Microsoft, Alphabet «», — , . , . , Productivity Business Processes , LinkedIn. Microsoft .
Alphabet — Apple ( 10% ). YouTube 42% $7,2 «, — .