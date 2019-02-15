Вы здесь: Главная / E-commerce / Яндекс объявляет финансовые результаты за IV квартал 2018 года и 2018 год — iks-media

Яндекс объявляет финансовые результаты за IV квартал 2018 года и 2018 год — iks-media

E-commerce 15 Фев 2019
Яндекс объявляет финансовые результаты за IV квартал 2018 года и 2018 год — iks-media
2018 2018 .

2017 39% — 38,8
($559,1 ).

IV 2018 (1)(2)(3)

IV 2018


2017 39% — 38,8
(559,1 ).

• 5,9 (85,1 )
69%
2017 .

• — 15,2%.

• (adjusted net income)
6,9 (100,0 ) 32%
2017 .

• () (adjusted net income margin) — 17,9%.

• EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA)
2017
33% — 12,3 (177,4 ).

• () EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA margin) — 31,7%.

IV 2018 . 2017 2018

• , .,
2017 46% — 38,8
(559,1 ).

• , .,
2017 102%
6,5 (93,2 ).

• (adjusted net income),
.,
2017 53% 7,5 (108,2
).

• ()
(adjusted net income margin), ., — 19,4%.

• EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA),
.,
2017 38% — 12,3 (177,4
).

• () EBITDA
(adjusted EBITDA margin), ., — 31,7%.

• , 31 2018 :

68,8 (990,3 )
, 27,3 (393,3 )
, ;

29,1 (418,6 ) ,
.,
.. (Yandex N.V.).

2018 (1)(2)(3)

2018

• 2017 36% — 127,7 (1837,6 ).

• 45,9 (660,1 ) 430% 2017 .

• — 35,9%.

• (adjusted net income)
22,1 (318,7 ) 44%
2017 .

• () (adjusted net income margin) — 17,3%.

• EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA) 39,6
(569,9 ) 36% 2017
.

• () EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA margin) — 31%.

2018 . 2017 2018

• , ., 2017
41% — 126,4 (1819,9 ).

• , .,
2017 146% 18,4 (265,3
).

• (adjusted net income),
., 2017 62%
22,9 (329,7 ).

• ()
(adjusted net income margin), ., — 18,1%.

• EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA),
., 2017 45% — 39,9
(573,7 ).

• () EBITDA
(adjusted EBITDA margin), ., — 31,5%.

IV 2018

• (
) 2018
56,5%, 2017 ,
2018 55,9% (
.).


Android 2018 49,5%,
49,1%, 2017
— 45,0% ( .).

• (search queries)
2017
10%.

• (paid clicks)
10%
2017 .
. 20%
2017 .

• (cost per click) 7%
2017 .
. 4%
2017 .

• 112%
2017 .
Uber 2018 .



-.

• — .

« 2018 .
, —

..
:
», — ,
.

« 2018 .
39%
, . — 46%.
— :
.
», — ,
.


, 31 2017 2018 ,
. 27 2018 .

,
., ,
31 2017 2018 .

:

— 18%
2017 .
2018 76%.


. . 2017
— 2018
25%
2017 .

18%
2017
58% 2018 .
. 2017
— 2018
27%
2017 .


16% 2017
. 2018
18%.
.

2018
2017 235%
24% .
., , ,
., ,
.

:

*
. 27 2018 .
. (like-for-like)
.

2018 :

: ,
( ,
2017 ),
. 2018
Yandex Launcher,
, .,
.

: . (
. 27 2018
).

: — (. Uber
) (., UberEATs
« »).

: ., ., ..

: , ., .
..
-.

: , ., .,
. Yandex Data Factory. .
. .
. 2018 .

, .

.

— ( ).


  • ,
    69,4706 1

    31 2018 .

  • GAAP:
    ;
    EBITDA; ()
    EBITDA ; ()
    EBITDA
    ; ; ()
    ()

    .
    « ,
    ».

  • 27 2018
    ..
    .
    ..
    , 27 2018
    .
    , ,
    .
    /() .
    .
    ., ,
    . ,
    31 2017 2018 .

