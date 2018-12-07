Вы здесь: Главная / Мировая экономика / Ведущие мировые лизинговые компании — портал о лизинге All-leasing.ru — Лизинг в России

Мировая экономика 07 Дек 2018
Ведущие мировые лизинговые компании
07  2018

    , .      . ,   ,    .

Ally Financial Inc. ()

Ally Financial Inc  .     .

GMAC   General Motors.  2006  GM  51% Cerberus Capital Management.  2010  Ally Financial Inc.  General Motors  2018     17,7 .     .

 , 15      .

GE Capital ()

  ,  , GE Capital. ,   ,  . ,   Ally Financial Inc.  GE Capital .

GE Capital     , .   , ,   .        . GE Capital ,     .

Orix Corporation ()

  , , Orix Corporation.   ,     , 28 .   , .      — Orix   .  —    .

Lombard North Central ()

 .      $7 . LNC ,  18%   .  1861 ,     The Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Lombard North Central     .   .   ,   ,   . .

Sociate Generate ()

Sociate Generate     .   , ,   .  2018 5 ,     ,     . Sociate Generate       .

Debis Financial Services ()

Daimer Benz, Debis Financial Services    .   ,  .     Debis Financial Services Sociate Generate,     .

AT&T Capital ()

.   , ,  ,   .   , , IT-.

AT&T Capital   ,   . , .

Financial Corp ()

 .  , .  2002   , Financial Corp   .     .

IBM Credit Corp ()

IBM   .     .     ,      .   ,   ,   IBM  3,5 . .

Capital Bank PLC ()

Capital Bank PLC,   .  1997 NWS Bank  Capital Bank PLC, , , .     ,      .

