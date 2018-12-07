Ведущие мировые лизинговые компании — портал о лизинге All-leasing.ru — Лизинг в России

07 2018
, . . , , .
Ally Financial Inc. ()
Ally Financial Inc . .
GMAC General Motors. 2006 GM 51% Cerberus Capital Management. 2010 Ally Financial Inc. General Motors 2018 17,7 . .
, 15 .
GE Capital ()
, , GE Capital. , , . , Ally Financial Inc. GE Capital .
GE Capital , . , , . . GE Capital , .
Orix Corporation ()
, , Orix Corporation. , , 28 . , . — Orix . — .
Lombard North Central ()
. $7 . LNC , 18% . 1861 , The Royal Bank of Scotland Group.
Lombard North Central . . , , . .
Sociate Generate ()
Sociate Generate . , , . 2018 5 , , . Sociate Generate .
Debis Financial Services ()
Daimer Benz, Debis Financial Services . , . Debis Financial Services Sociate Generate, .
AT&T Capital ()
. , , , . , , IT-.
AT&T Capital , . , .
Financial Corp ()
. , . 2002 , Financial Corp . .
IBM Credit Corp ()
IBM . . , . , , IBM 3,5 . .
Capital Bank PLC ()
Capital Bank PLC, . 1997 NWS Bank Capital Bank PLC, , , . , .
: 43
: , All-leasing.ru