Индустрия 4.0 — лучшие идеи для инвестиций | Разбор полетов — Финам.RU

E-commerce 09 Апр 2019
, ««:

— «» – Square Inc. — , . 2015 IPO. — — Square Register — iOS Android . Square Register POS- . , . 2.0.

: PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), Intuit Inc. (INTU), Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS). -, , . , , .

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), 3D-. Ansys . Ansys : , , . 4 . 4.0 5 , — 3 30% . .

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (swks) – , , . , » «, . , LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LoRa, Thread Zigbee. 5G Skyworks Solutions .

ETF :

  • ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (hack) – ,

  • Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) – ,

  • Global X Robotics & Artfcl Intllgnc ETF (BOTZ) – .

  • Robo Global Robotics&Automation ETF (ROBO) — , , IT , ,

  • iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) – ,

  • SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) – .

, » «:

Visa Inc (V) MasterCard Inc (MA) . (NFC), . , . ׸ , online, . , online 23,6%, Adobe Analytics. . . — .

, «»:

Salesforce.com, CRM-. » » CRM- , Salesforce , , . , Apple, (NVIDIA, Applied Materials), , .

, QBF:

NVidia AMD 2018 . GDDR6 10 . . , AMD Intel 10- . AMD 7- 2020 , Intel 10- . .

, » «:

— — NVidia (NVDA), Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE), 3D Systems (DDD), II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), Biogen Inc. (BIIB), Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), Sunrun Inc. (RUN), Voyager Therapeutics, Inc (VYGR), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN).



