Fitch «B» — «»

05 2020 12:57 0 5 . FINMARKET.RU — Fitch Ratings () «B» . » , , «, — . , Fitch, , , , , . » — , , , , 2014-2015 «, — . Fitch, 68% 2020 $23,5 . stand by ($0,7 ) EUR1,2 , . Fitch 2020 $27,4 $29 . , 2020 5%, 5,3%, 2022 — 5,7%. Fitch , 2020 6,5, 2021 3,8%, 2022 — 3,5%.» , «, — .
, , , . .
05 2020 17:29 1,3 . , . » 60% — , . «-2020», …
05 2020 16:24 , , , . » : , , . , …
05 2020 14:18 2020 10,2% 10,9 , . . , — , , 5,6% …
05 2020 13:45 , , 300 , Credit Suisse (CRSI). CRSI , …
05 2020 11:21 OVID-19 08:00 26 610 . 845 , . 874 . 369 863 . 028 ,…
05 2020 10:57 1- 2,2%, 289,81 , 13,182 , 30 17,372 , 1%, 166,034 , , 2019 , …
05 2020 09:52
04 2020 17:15 07.09 13.09 07.09.2020 09:00 2020 …
04 2020 16:58 . Nasdaq Composite . Nasdaq Composite 16:43 52,45 (0,46%) -…
04 2020 16:22
04 2020 16:13 1,371 , . , , 1,734 , 1,763 , . …
04 2020 15:57
04 2020 15:32 () COVID-19 2021 , . » , «, — …
04 2020 15:23 4-5% , Global Manufacturing & Industrial Summit. » — 4-5% ( ), …
04 2020 15:09 «» 30 , . » — «» …
04 2020 15:03- $6,7 , Financial Times Smart Insider. …
04 2020 14:40 — . Bank of Singapore , …
04 2020 14:03
04 2020 12:19 5,8% , (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, SMMT). 87,226…
04 2020 12:11 BofA Securities Standard & Poor’s 500 3250 2900 . 5,9% (3455,06 ). , …
